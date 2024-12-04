Three new hires for leading Newcastle digital marketing agenc

Newcastle-based SEO, PPC, and paid social specialists, SQUIDGY, has once again strengthened its team with three experienced new hires.

The firm recently welcomed Amy Robinson as SEO executive, followed by Amy Rowell as paid media executive. The newest hire, Hannah Lymn joins the team as paid media manager, strengthening the delivery of SQUIDGY’s comprehensive range of social media services.

Andy Robson, agency director and founder of SQUIDGY, said: “It’s always rewarding to see the business you’ve built grow. I employed my first member of staff back in December 2020. Four years later, we have formed an incredible team of industry experts, now totalling 10, with plans to hire more experts as we head towards our £1 million turnover figure by 2026.

“Hannah, Amy, and Amy add to that expertise and help us continue delivering the high-quality work we pride ourselves on. Thanks to these new hires, we can better respond to the increasing demand for our services, taking on new clients while expanding our existing portfolio.

L to R: Amy Rowell, Amy Robinson, Hannah Lymn

“As a business, our goal is always strategic growth. For us, that’s about working with the right people, for the right reasons. I certainly feel that Hannah, Amy, and Amy share our values and will support our future ambitions.”

Hannah Lymn, SQUIDGY’s new paid media manager, brings a wealth of experience to the agency. Hannah discovered her passion for marketing at Newcastle University, where she was the communications liaison for the women’s rugby team. A recent career highlight was achieved when she launched paid social media services at another Tyneside agency.

Hannah said about her new role: “I’m at the stage of my career where I want to grow in a structured environment, and SQUIDGY is that place for me. Currently, my biggest strength is paid social media, however, I’m keen to improve my PPC skills too. I’m already being given the resources and time I need to learn those skills, which is something I feel really excited about.

“It’s great to be at an organisation that truly values personal and professional development - the support I’ve received from Andy and the team has been amazing.”

SQUIDGY hosts regular free networking events in Newcastle during which marketers can connect with peers, share ideas, and create a community. The next event is happening in February 2025.