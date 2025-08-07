West Moor Apprentice Chris Sime Powers Ahead with Engineering Degree

A young apprentice from West Moor is set to take the next big step in his career, thanks to support from a local renewable energy firm.

Chris Sime, who works as a building services engineer apprentice, will begin a two-year Foundation Degree in Electrical Engineering at Newcastle College University Centre this September. The opportunity comes with full backing from his employer, Oakes Energy Services, which is sponsoring his tuition and providing ongoing mentorship.

Chris first connected with the company through a STEM outreach programme while still at school, a pathway that sparked his interest in sustainable energy and engineering. Since joining the team, he’s made a big impression, recently being named Apprentice of the Year at the North East Energy Awards.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to build on my technical experience and start to understand more about the design and theory behind the systems we work with,” said Chris. “I’m incredibly grateful to Oakes Energy for backing my development; it’s very motivating to know they’re as invested in my future as I am.”

Chris Sime (left) with Nik Smith (right) from Oakes Energy Services

After completing his foundation degree, Chris plans to continue onto a full Bachelors in Energy Engineering, with a focus on sustainable energy systems, an area of growing importance across the UK.

Nik Smith, director at Oakes Energy Services, said Chris’s journey reflects the company’s commitment to developing homegrown talent. “Chris was the first apprentice to be recruited into our degree-based apprenticeship programme, and he’s set the bar high. We’re proud to support him and others like him as they build the skills that will shape the future of our industry.”

Chris will remain closely connected to the team throughout his studies, with plans to return full-time once he completes his degree.