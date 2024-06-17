Amazon donation boosts Darlington dog welfare charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Darlington has donated £2,000 to a dog welfare charity in the town.

Dogs Trust Darlington rehomes dogs and offers help and support for local dog owners.

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Darlington has supported Dogs Trust Darlington in the past, having donated £1,000 in 2023.

This year, the donation from the Amazon team will go towards enrichment for the dogs to keep them happy and healthy. The team at Dogs Trust Darlington are currently caring for 114 dogs.

Mallikarjun Erasu, General Manager of the Amazon fulfilment centre in Darlington, said:

“Dogs Trust Darlington supports, rehomes, fosters and trains our town’s four-legged friends. As a team, we are pleased to recognise the impact this has on the community and boost the charity’s work with a donation.”

Jackie Scott, an employee at Amazon in Darlington, added:

“Dogs Trust Darlington is a well-known charity in the town, and I’d say most of its occupants have checked the website once or twice to see the dogs that are available for rehoming. I’m pleased that Amazon is able to offer a helping hand to the team caring for those dogs as they await their forever homes.”

Alex Hennessey, Manager at Dogs Trust Darlington Rehoming Centre said:

“We want to express our thanks to Mallikarjun and the team at Amazon in Darlington for this very kind donation and for their continued support. This donation will help us provide the best of care for our wonderful dogs while we search for their forever homes. Such local support is vital to us so huge thanks to everyone at Amazon in Darlington.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

