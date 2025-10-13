Care home colleagues celebrate 40 years of service with Bedewell Grange

Three staff members at Bedewell Grange in Hebburn have received prestigious Long Year Service Awards in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for a combined 40-years.

Laundry Assistant, Marylin Feron and Housekeeper, Audrey Martin both started work at Bedewell Grange in 2010 and have both worked in various roles within the home, now playing an important role within the housekeeping team. Emily Mclean, Carer started at Barchester in August 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years. Between them, they have dedicated 40 years of passion and commitment at Bedewell Grange which was recognised with one of Barchester Long Service awards. x8g3qyt

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Emily, Marilyn and Audrey have achieved these milestones. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Rebecca Travis, Senior General Manager of Bedewell Grange said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating three special awards this year. Emily with ten years’ service and Marylin and Audrey with an amazing 15 years. They have all demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Bedewell Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with them all!

Bedewell Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bedewell Grange provides residential care and dementia care for 52 residents from respite care to long term stays