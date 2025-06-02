Care team walk 600 miles to raise cash for dementia support
Led by care assistant Gillian Scott, the initiative saw Helen Peco, Pamela Atkinson, Molly Turnbull who are Care Assistants, Bev Kenyon, Home Administrator, and Cheryl Graham, Housekeeper each walking 100 miles over the month.
Even Gill’s dog, Tilly, joined in for many of the steps along the way. Their final walk from Hawthorn Court Care Home to South Shields, capped off the challenge with an inspiring 9.3-mile journey.
The goal of the walk was to raise money to purchase an interactive table that will bring stimulation and joy to residents living with dementia at Hawthorn Court Care Home. Their efforts paid off with an impressive total of £1,747 being raised thanks to generous donations from residents’ families, friends, and the local community.
Care assistant Gillian said: "This has brought the team closer together and raising an amazing amount to purchase an interactive table which will benefit residents living with dementia has made it worthwhile. I thoroughly enjoyed it – as did Tilly!"
Emma Critchlow-Riley, HC-One’s Hawthorn Court Care Home manager, added: "I am so proud of the team for doing this. At first, I didn’t think it would have such a positive impact and expected we might raise a couple of hundred pounds – but to get over £1,700 is fantastic.
"This just proves that when a group of people put their minds to it and work together, they can do it. We are looking forward to continuing our fundraising efforts to purchase an interactive table that will benefit our residents living with dementia."