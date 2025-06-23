Insane Competitions teams up with The Geordie Expert to support Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter

Insane Competitions is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with local legend Stu Gibson – better known as The Geordie Expert – owner of St. James Bark’ Pet Accessories in Felling. As part of Insane Competitions’ ongoing commitment to support the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter, Stu has generously donated two £100 vouchers for his unique pet accessory shop to be included in this month’s charity prize draw.

St. James Bark’, famed for its Newcastle United-themed pet accessories, has become a beloved staple of the local pet-loving community. This partnership not only brings added value to Insane Competitions’ monthly draw, but also allows 100% of profits to go directly to the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter, supporting vital animal welfare work across the region.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be joining forces with Stu,” said a spokesperson for Insane Competitions. “St. James Bark’ is such an iconic local business, and Stu’s passion for animals shines through in everything he does. His generous donation means we can contribute even more to the shelter, helping them continue their incredible work caring for vulnerable animals in our community.”

Stu Gibson added: “I didn’t hesitate to donate a prize when Insane Competitions reached out about raising money for Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter. I’m a huge animal lover – they deserve nothing but love and affection, just like us humans.

"It’s a real honour to support such an amazing cause. It’s honestly been a goal of mine to do something like this, and I hope I can help raise many more funds for this incredible charity. The team there do such a fantastic job – they really do.”

Supporters can take part in the prize draw and help raise money for the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter by visiting www.insanecompetitions.co.uk. To keep up with Stu’s latest creations and Geordie-themed pet gear, follow The Geordie Expert on Facebook.