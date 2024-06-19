Jarrow School Crowned Best Breakfast Club In North East At Annual Breakfast Club Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simonside Primary School in Jarrow has won the award for the Best Breakfast Club in the North East as part of Kellogg’s annual awards.

The selection was based on the inspiring individuals and activities that transform the mornings of children, whilst also acknowledging the way in which each winner would spend their new funds. With so many amazing stories submitted, the competition was tough.

To celebrate their achievement, Simonside Primary School will be invited to attend an award ceremony at The Houses of Parliament on 19th November, where they will receive a £1000 cash prize. They will also get the chance to meet some MPs, mingle with other award-winning schools and enjoy a trip on the London eye.

A panel of specialist judges, which included CEO of Magic Breakfast Lindsay Mcdonald, CEO of Fareshare George Wright, Baroness Debbie Wilcox and Matthew Burton from Educating Yorkshire, selected the winners.

Kellogg’s will not only be celebrating the best Breakfast Clubs from each region in 2024. For the first time ever, Kellogg’s will award schools an Attendance Excellence Award, which recognises a school that has worked hard to tackle absenteeism. They will also be presenting a school with a Parental Engagement award, which celebrates a school’s ability to involve parents in the running of their club.

Lisa Pegman from Simonside Primary School said: “We are delighted to be awarded the best breakfast club in the North East Our club has a hugely positive impact on both pupils and parents alike, by providing the children with a safe start to the day.

“Breakfast clubs help mitigate issues like hunger and absenteeism. With the extra funding we really feel that we can continue to make a huge difference!”

This comes as the latest research from Kellogg’s found 13 per cent of teachers in the North East believe that increasing absenteeism makes it harder to maintain a positive school culture. 61 per cent also believe that absenteeism has a negative impact on a child’s social skills.

Chris Silcock, Managing Director of Kellogg’s UK & Ireland, said: “Thousands of Breakfast Clubs across the UK deserve recognition and we are delighted to be able to celebrate all the hard work and dedication teachers and volunteers put into their club each and every day.

“After receiving nearly 700 applications, it’s been tough to pick our finalists from so many inspiring stories. It has been incredible to hear the innovation, entrepreneurship and care that goes into every breakfast club that has entered this year.”

Kellogg’s offers grants of £1,000 to breakfast clubs. Schools can apply here: https://www.kelloggs.co.uk/en_GB/our-story/feeding-people-in-need/support-for-school-breakfast-clubs/grants-for-schools.html