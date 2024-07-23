Local businesses come to the rescue after vandals target Darlington school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Red Hall Primary School in Darlington received a helping hand from local businesses after a recent act of vandalism caused extensive damage to its property. Darlington-based Ruck Engineering and Stockton-based Scott Bros stepped in following a heartfelt appeal on Facebook for assistance.

On the evening of Thursday 18th July, vandals targeted the school, leading to the destruction of sheds, bikes and a caravan. Paint was splashed across the playground; equipment was damaged and windows were smashed. The cost of the damage is substantial, adding an unexpected financial strain on the school, which had just received donations for site improvements.

Responding swiftly to the school’s social media appeal, Ruck Engineering, a leading supplier of industrial and commercial pressure washers, provided a Honda GX 390 pressure washer. This crucial equipment is being utilised to clean paint from the playground, walls, equipment and the damaged caravan.

Ruck Engineering’s Graham Chadwick delivering pressure washer to Red Hall Primary School

Scott Bros, a family-run recycling specialist based in Haverton Hill, offered a complimentary skip service, including the removal and recycling of debris at its Stockton facility, significantly aiding the clean-up effort.

Julie Davidson, Executive Head Teacher at Red Hall Primary School, said: “It was a shock to come in on Friday morning to see the damage. As a result, we were forced to change how we entered the school as both the Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 yards were unsafe due to paint and broken glass. The children are incredibly upset, particularly given many of their bikes were damaged.

“We are delighted by the outpouring of support following our Facebook post, including the swift response from Ruck Engineering and Scott Bros and their combined assistance, as well as donations from the public.”

Simon Ruck, Managing Director at Ruck Engineering, said “As soon as we learned about the vandalism at Red Hall Primary, we arranged for one of our cold-engine-driven pressure washers to be delivered and set up with all the necessary equipment. We were more than happy to help. Vandalism is an awful problem and targeting local, excellent schools like Red Hall is unacceptable. It was a pleasure to assist.”

Scott Bros delivering skip to Red Hall Primary School