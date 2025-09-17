Port of Tyne’s next generation pilot boat goes through its paces on the River Thames

The Port of Tyne’s cutting edge new pilot boat has been showing off its capabilities in London this week as International Shipping Week draws thousands of industry decision makers to the capital. The Port invested in its first fully electricfoiling pilot boat earlier this year, using advanced hydrofoiling technology to lift its hull above the water.

The vessel delivers significant energy savings, enhanced stability and a step change in the ride comfort of pilots and vessel crews.

Meanwhile, the zero operational emission electric foiling pilot vessel is also helping the Port of Tyne deliver on its journey to become net zero.

The Port of Tyne the first port in the UK to invest in a fully electricfoiling pilot boat, designed and built by Belfast-based Artemis Technologies and a big demand for the boat is expected in future years.

The Port of Tyne's sustainable Artemis Pilot Boat with Matt Beeton, Ashley Nicholson and Iain Percy

This week, the state-of-the-art technology that will power the pilot boat, took to the River Thames for an international showcase set against the backdrop of Tower Bridge.

It was displayed at a series of exclusive receptions in London and the boat developers were joined by a delegation from the Port of Tyne.

Chief executive officer of the Port of Tyne, Matt Beeton co-hosted the displays alongside Iain Percy, OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies and government representatives and industry leaders.

Matt said: “When we announced this investment earlier in the year, we knew it was a landmark moment for the Port of Tyne and the wider maritime industry.

“To be showcasing this technology on the River Thames is a proud step forward – showcasing the UK’s clean maritime innovation.

“We look forward to welcoming our vessel home to the River Tyne early next year, where it will transform pilotage with new standards of safety, efficiency and sustainability.”

Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies, said: “Decarbonising pilot operations is critical to achieving wider maritime net-zero ambitions.

“Showcasing the Artemis eFoiler® technology in action in London together with the Port of Tyne demonstrates the practical, zero-emission solutions that will set a new standard for the industry, but also the power of partnerships in accelerating the sector’s transition to net zero.”

The Artemis EF-12 Pilot vessel will officially join the Port of Tyne’s fleet in 2026, where it will take up residence on the River Tyne, continuing the Port’s strategy to deliver cleaner, safer and more innovative port operations.

