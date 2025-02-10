Ten apprentices build careers across teams in eQS’ dynamic apprenticeship programme

South Tyneside headquartered eQuality Solutions Group (eQS) is celebrating the success of its immersive apprenticeship programme, which ensures apprentices don’t just learn – they thrive, with the aim of becoming integral members of the company.

As National Apprenticeship Week highlights the crucial role apprenticeships play in shaping future workforces, eQS is reinforcing its commitment to growing talent from within.

With ten apprentices currently developing their careers at eQS, including two who have already transitioned into full-time roles, the focus on building confidence and skills is proving successful.

Employing 30 people at its Hebburn head office and an additional 60 across the UK, eQS showcases the exceptional growth of its apprentices. Specialising in neurodiversity assessments, tailored training, mentoring, software, and assistive technology for education and the workplace, the company provides a structured yet flexible programme designed to embed apprentices in the organisation and develop their understanding of the different diversity, equity and inclusion service brands within the group.

This not only equips apprentices with a diverse skill set but also enhances the business’s agility during periods of growth and change. By contributing to various projects within their roles, such as in marketing activities and the employee engagement forum, apprentices are growing in confidence as capable professionals ready to take on future opportunities within the organisation.

“Apprenticeships are central to our mission,” said eQS MD Andy Gough. “As a company dedicated to breaking down barriers to learning in further and higher education, we are passionate about investing in young talent within our own team and offering enriching experiences. We’re proud to see our apprentices thrive, bringing fresh perspectives and hard work that contribute hugely to our success. They truly are a driving force in the future of our company.”

The eQS apprenticeship programme has been instrumental in equipping the North East based participants with the skills and experience needed to excel in their chosen fields. From finance to the warehouse and business administration, the roles available offer a diverse range of opportunities tailored to individual career aspirations, while ensuring apprentices feel supported and valued as core team members.

Jack Cutts started in September 2024 as Business Administrator Apprentice and said: “Doing my apprenticeship at eQS has already given me a broad experience. Their flexible approach means I have experienced working on computer builds as well as in the admin team already, which has been really beneficial and allowed me to explore various potential progression routes.”

eQS Customer Service Administrator Apprentice Cate Weatherson and Business Administrator Apprentice Pavan Bhardwaj started at eQS in August and September 2023 respectively and are due to complete their apprenticeships this month.

Cate said: “My role has developed massively throughout the past year, I’ve become much more confident and efficient and I also now support new apprentices with any questions they have.”

Pavan said: “I’ve been responsible for developing a new staff onboarding process, training three new staff members (including one other apprentice) and helped source consultants for a marketing project. I have really benefitted from providing support in different parts of the company, so have been able to support students in different ways and also learnt a variety of processes and have a better understanding of how the company works as a whole.”

Sam Waddle, who has been at eQS since 2020, is a former apprentice and now full-time Assistant Management Accountant said: “My apprenticeship at eQS gave me the opportunity to take on significant responsibilities early on, which accelerated my learning and confidence. I am proud of seeing the direct impact of my work during a period of company expansion in the last year. I was able to play a key role in the onboarding and implementation of our new finance system and I have just completed my AAT. I’m hoping to progress and start my CIMA accounting course later this year.”

eQS Head of Finance Kim Scott has had a total of three apprentices in the finance department over the past few years: “Our apprentices bring fresh skills and ideas as they progress through their qualifications, enriching the entire team. They’re also a valuable source of homegrown talent, ready to step into internal opportunities as they arise. Having a diverse team, including younger apprentices, fosters creativity and drives progression. Plus, their presence helps other team members develop mentorship skills, creating a more dynamic and supportive environment overall.”

eQS Software Installation Engineer and Dispatch Operative Apprentice Lennon Paxton, who started at eQS in November 2024, said: “To anyone who is looking to apply for an apprenticeship, go for it! It leads to so many routes you can go down and can really help build up the key skills you are after. This is the only way for me and I don’t think I could have done anything else.”

eQS Process Improvement Lead Jack Fisher has been at the company for nine years and started as an apprentice. Other apprentices currently studying and working at eQS include Finance Apprentice Arran Martin, Business Administrator Apprentice Luke Clements, and Software Installation Engineer and Dispatch Operative Apprentices Nathan Jones and Vanessa Musakanya.

eQS is a leading, national provider of diversity, equity and inclusion services and products including consultancy, needs assessments, assistive technology, training, e-learning, mentoring and coaching in education and the workplace.