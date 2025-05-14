Sunderland fans are still recovering from last night as Regis Le Bris’ side reached the Championship playoff final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Coventry City.

Among all the Mackems who packed out the Stadium of Light last night was Chris Hughes, former Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother star who has shared his unexpected love for the club down the years.

Confirming his football allegiance in 2017, Chris once tweeted: “Need to clarify one thing while people are asking; I’m actually a Sunderland fan. Don’t ask how or why, that life chose me from a 3 year old.”

Chris Hughes has claimed Sunderland's playoff win over Coventry is one of the best goals scored at the Stadium Of Light. | George Wood/Getty Images (main image), Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images (inlay

Hughes travelled for five hours up to Wearside on Tuesday ahead of Sunderland’s playoff semi final second leg against Coventry, taking to social media before the game saying there is “no better drive” before predicting a 3-1 win.

Despite a tense evening, a sold out Stadium of Light - with Hughes in attendance - saw Dan Ballard’s last second header make the difference over the two games, sending Sunderland to Wembley and fans into raptures in the stands.

Chris Hughes documented the day on his social media platforms, showing videos of Sunderland fan welcoming the side to the Stadium of Light in a cloud of smoke bombs before taking to the platform again the morning after the celebrations.

Posting to his Instagram story, he said: “I’ll never get over last night. S*** we go through as a club, deserved that. Forget winners against the Mags, struggle to think there’s been a bigger goal scored at the Stadium Of Light.”

After full time he also took to X, saying: “No words. No voice. Just a 4am eta home and a smile on the face.”

