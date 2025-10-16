Watch the moment Sam Fender wins the Mercury Prize in Newcastle and his full speech
The prestigious award, which is given to the British or Irish artist who released the best album within a year-long time frame was hosted outside of London for the first time this year.
This year it made its way to Newcastle, and crowned a local name to conclude a fantastic night of music.
Sam Fender released his third album People Watching back in November 2024 and saw the record head straight to the number one spot in the UK album charts.
He beat he likes of Pulp, CMAT, Wolf Alice and Marton Carthy to the prize.
During his speech, Fender thanked the North East, describing it as “the best region in the country".
Watch the moment Sam Fender wins the prize and his full speech here.