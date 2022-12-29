Joan started working as a cleaner at Baring Street School in South Shields in 1964 before moving on to Hadrian Primary School where she was appointed as caretaker in 1989.

She has been an “integral part” of the school’s community and worked over a decade beyond the normal retirement age, but decided to retire this year after the death of her husband Charlie.

Joan said: “Charlie passed away in March. He was always telling me it was time to retire and after he died I thought I’m getting older and now is the right time to go. I loved my job but the time is right."

With the children breaking up for the Christmas holiday, the school hosted a special leavers assembly for Joan during which she was presented with “flowers, gifts and vouchers”.

Joan said: “It was an emotional day. It was lovely to get the presents but also sad. What I’ll miss most is the children. I loved to help them. I’ll also miss being active. I was always in school at 6.50am to open up and I used to still help with all the cleaning before enjoying a cup-of-tea in the kitchen.

"I’ve got no big plans for retirement but I will enjoy taking my dog for a walk.”

Retiring caretaker Joan Mulley, 80, surrounded by children from Hadrian Primary School.

Headteacher, Scott Brown, said Joan will be “greatly missed”.

He added: “Joan has been a corner stone of our school for over three decades. Her hard work and dedication throughout that time has been appreciated by staff, pupils and families alike. We all wish her the best as she embarks on a new chapter of her life. She will be a big miss.”

