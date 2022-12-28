All parents want the best for their children’s education, including securing a place at their preferred school, and failure to apply on-time could seriously jeopardise families getting their school of choice.

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “I hope everybody enjoyed a break over the festive period.

“It can be easy to forget things in the run up to Christmas as we’re all busy, but with the deadline looming for applications for primary school places, now is the time to complete those applications if you have not already done so.

“It’s very important to apply before the deadline as failure to do so could mean you jeopardise the chances of your child getting into their preferred school.”

Parents can apply for school places via South Tyneside Council’s website.

