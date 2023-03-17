Easter holidays 2023 South Tyneside: When do schools break up for Easter and when do they go back?
School Easter holidays are just around the corner - here’s when schools in South Tyneside break up and go back.
As Easter eggs fill up supermarket shelves and winter turns to spring, it can only mean one thing - Easter is on the way. There’s not long left before schools close for their two week Easter break.
South Tyneside Council has released a full list of Easter dates for schools across the borough, in South Shields, Jarrow, Hebburn, Boldon, Cleadon, Monkton and Whitburn. The two weeks off will include two bank holidays - Good Friday and Easter Monday.
Schools across South Tyneside will break up for Easter on Friday March 31. They will then return after two weeks off on Monday, April 17.
When are South Tyneside school holidays 2023
Spring term
February 27 - March 31
Summer term
April 17 - May 26
June 5 - July 21