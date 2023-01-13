Inspectors highlighted how children “thrive” and the “engaging activities” that are planned around their interests.

The report was fulsome in its praise of the nursery’s staff, their understanding of how children learn, and in particular how they help to develop children’s independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said: “Staff go above and beyond to give children a rich set of experiences beyond their own. For example, children visit the beach and local supermarkets to expand their experiences and diet.

"Staff have an excellent understanding of what they want children to learn. These strong learning goals are embedded throughout the nursery. There is a strong focus on helping children develop their independence. This underpins the work of the nursery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery was also commended for it provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and the relationships developed with parents.

Lead inspector Elizabeth Fish said: “Children with SEND are exceptionally well supported. Staff work tirelessly with children and their families to provide them with the support they need. Staff have excellent relationships with a range of professionals, such as health, speech and language. They obtain advice and support to provide children with the help they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Adam Ellison celebrates Stanley's at Marine Park's outstanding Ofsted with staff and children.

"This means children make rapid progress and begin to catch-up with their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The nursery staff have a strong relationship with parents. The relationship is built on mutual respect and parents commented that “staff exceed their expectations”.

Nursery manager Melanie Phinn was particularly pleased inspectors recognised the “outstanding” support afforded to local families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m most pleased the inspectors recognised how much work we do in the community and also the support provided for children for whom English is an additional language.

"We’re really pleased to have maintained our outstanding judgement. All the staff go above and beyond for the children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery is overseen by South Tyneside Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Adam Ellison, Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “This is a fantastic result. Early Years education is incredibly important because it provides the building blocks on which future success can be built.