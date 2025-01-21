Hebburn primary school celebrated in Parliament for prestigious award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hebburn’s Toner Avenue Primary School has been celebrated in Parliament by Kate Osborne, the MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, for achieving the British Council International School Award.
The school received the prestigious award at the beginning of the academic year as part of recognition for its work to bring the world into the classroom.
The award is designed to celebrate the achievements of schools that do exceptional work in international education.
Fostering an international dimension into the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools as it allows young people to gain a cultural understanding and skills that they need for life work in today’s world.
Kate Osborne welcomed the school’s headteacher, Nicola Fullard, and Year 6 teacher, Sarah Jones, to Parliament as part of recognition for achieving the award.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here
Ms Osborne said: “It was lovely to welcome Headteacher Nichola Fullard and Year 6 teacher Sarah Jones to Parliament from Toner Avenue Primary School which has achieved accreditation with the British Council International School Award.
“We have so many brilliant schools in the Jarrow and Gateshead East constituency and I am so pleased that they are being recognised for the outstanding work they do.
“I’ve visited Toner Avenue Primary school on multiple occasions and have consistently been impressed by their excellent facilities and initiatives including Star Of The Week, fully equipped sensory rooms and library, as well as their play provision.
“This award is a credit to all of the staff and students at Toner Avenue and the hard work they do.
“I’m glad to have joined Nichola and Sarah today to celebrate this brilliant achievement. Well done to everyone involved!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.