Monkton Infants School scoops pioneering mental health award

Monkton Infants School achieved the award delivered by Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools. The South Shields school were awarded a Bronze standard for its outstanding mental health and wellbeing provision.

The award was established in 2017 by the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools – part of Leeds Beckett University – and social enterprise Minds Ahead.

The school provides a wide range of activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff. They have a mental health mascot character named ‘Fuzzle’ which supports their young children to learn about their emotions and specific vocabulary so they are able to communicate how they feel and understand their emotions.

Monkton Infants School headteacher Clare Askwith.

The school works closely with the NHS Healthy Minds Team to provide children with immediate intervention where necessary and they have mindfulness yoga sessions in all year groups.

Monkton Infants head teacher, Clare Askwith said: “I am always extremely proud of the staff and children at Monkton Infants and this award recognises how much we value wellbeing and having a happy school. Mental health and wellbeing is always a priority across the school for both staff and children.”

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead said: “This award shines a light on the excellent work schools are doing to promote mental health for their community of children and adults.