The future of what children learn at school is now partially in your hands 👩‍🏫

The first stage of the government’s national curriculum review is now underway.

Experts want to hear from parents, young people, employers and educators on what is working well and what isn’t.

Specific areas they want to learn about include how to make sure children are learning English and maths, and the assessment system.

You will have eight weeks to make a submission.

Parents concerned about what their children are learning at school take heed, now is your chance to have your say on what you’d like to change.

After its election win in July, the new government announced plans to shake up the national curriculum and school assessment system with a full review. The curriculum forms the basis of what England’s young people learn in school and what standards they should be achieving at, but Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson says it is “outdated” and no longer fit for purpose.

This week, the government has launched a ‘call for evidence’ from young people, parents, teachers and school leaders, employers, experts, and anyone else with a strong interest in the education system, to get their views on how the curriculum and assessment system can better prepare young people for life and work.

The eight-week consultation aims to bring everyone into the conversation, the Department for Education said in a statement. The responses it gets will help shape the direction of the review, and will be pivotal to the recommendations Professor Becky Francis and her expert panel put forward in 2025.

The national curriculum review could shake up what young people learn in school (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

“The curriculum belongs to the nation. And especially, it must work for the young people who follow it, and the teachers and lecturers that communicate it,” Professor Francis said. “As such, it’s imperative that we hear perspectives and evidence from as wide a range of people as possible including children, young people, parents, education professionals and other stakeholders.”

Their call for evidence would hopefully enable more people to have their say, she continued, with her team trying to keep their questions broad and wide-ranging. “There is much that is working in the present curriculum, but this is a chance to refresh, to address areas which aren’t working well, and to ensure excellence for all. I hope as many as possible will respond and I look forward to reading the responses.”

How to take part

The review panel’s ‘call for evidence’ takes the form of an online survey, which you can find here. To begin with, the panel is seeking views on what is working well and what isn’t in a range of specific areas. These include the best way to give children an excellent foundation in English and maths; how to better support children from disadvantaged backgrounds; making sure the curriculum is broad and balanced; and assessments and qualifications.

If you’re struggling to use the online system, it is possible to get another version of the survey sent to you. If you’d like a copy you can edit in your computer’s word processing software, you can request one by emailing [email protected]

You can also contact the team by email if you’d like to make a submission using British Sign Language, and they can be reached via post at CAR Review Team, Sanctuary Buildings, Great Smith Street, London, ​​​SW1P 3BT. Submissions are open until 11.59pm on 22 November, 2024.

What do you think needs to change in our schools and assessments to make sure young people are prepared for work and life? Make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.