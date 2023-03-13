Youngsters at Nurserytime take a break from spreading some joy.

Nurserytime – which has nurseries in South Shields and Hebburn – marked Random Act of Kindness Day by getting out and about and leaving decorated stones and small gifts with tags and messages for people to find.

They were also treated to a visit from Northumbria Police neighbourhood PCSO Steve Graham.

Steve has worked with Nurserytime in the past to deliver the important message around staying safe when out in the local community and his police car – complete with siren – also grabbed their attention.

Some random acts of kindness.

Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, said: "For Random Act of Kindness Day our children made it their mission to spreadsome love and kindness around the local area.

"One group took to the beach while another went to the park, leaving messages of kindness, a mixture of lovingly decorated stones andsmall gifts with tags and messages.”

She added: “Steve from Northumbria Police has worked with Nurserytime in the past to deliver the important message around staying safe.

"The aim is to ensure that children feel safe and comfortable approaching an officer, should they find themselves in dangerous situations.”

PCSO Steve Graham with a Nurserytime youngster.

“The children had plenty of questions at the ready about the role the police force plays and even got to investigate the police car, sounding the sirens for everyone to hear.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to Steve for taking time out of his busy schedule to visit us.”

One youngster ready for anything courtesy of Northumbria Police.