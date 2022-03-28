The museum is currently displaying a unique exhibition project inspired by artist and former South Shields student John Peace and his retrospective exhibition Tyne & Tide, which is art and design students have been learning more about.

In response to Peace’s featured landscapes, seascapes and interiors, the students created artworks of their own – depicting the places that to them symbolise ‘My Patch’.

Students have been able to display an exhibition at the museum, providing them with the opportunity to gain essential real-life work experience as exhibiting artists within a museum and gallery setting.

South Shields Museum and Art Gallery

Leslie Palanker-Jermyn, Assistant Learning Officer at the museum, said: “An important aspect of the project is that it provides work-based learning to give students an experience of presenting work in a professional context. As well as the artistic challenges presented to them, they have had to consider the interpretation and presentation of their work in a real exhibition setting.”

Philip Lewis Robinson, Level 2 Art and Design student, said: "This project was so interesting. I have explored unknown areas and learned a lot, not only that but my work is going to be exhibited in a gallery for the first time."

Tyne & Tide showcases around 80 works all drawn and painted throughout the North East and spanning more than six decades of Peace’s life.

Both the student exhibition My Patch and Tyne & Tide: John Peace - selected North East paintings are on display at South Shields Museum and Art Gallery until May 7, 2022.

