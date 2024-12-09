Volunteers Needed to Listen to Children Read in South Shields Schools

As Schoolreaders marks its tenth anniversary, we are seeking volunteers who are passionate about fostering a love of reading in primary school children across South Shields and the surrounding areas.

Schoolreaders is a national charity committed to improving children's literacy by providing volunteers who listen to children read one-on-one in primary schools. Our mission is to ensure every child has the opportunity to become a confident reader, thereby boosting their future prospects. Over the last ten years, Schoolreaders volunteers have facilitated more than 2 million one-to-one reading sessions, helping over 80,000 children.

The need for this support has never been more urgent, as statistics reveal that 1 in 4 children leave primary school without reaching the expected reading level. This gap in literacy prevents them from fully engaging in secondary education, limiting their future opportunities.

As a result, there is an immediate need for more volunteers to make a meaningful difference. Schoolreaders volunteers commit to at least one hour per week during term time for a year, helping children improve their reading skills in primary schools.

The results of this commitment are clear: 81% of children supported by our volunteers show improved reading fluency, 91% gain confidence in their reading abilities, and 84% develop a greater love for reading. Our volunteers also play a crucial role as mentors and positive role models within the school community.

Juliet, a Headteacher at a Schoolreaders partner school, shared, "Schoolreaders volunteers offer children quality time with reading. They are more than just volunteers—they create meaningful relationships with the children, often coming from a different generation. They provide an additional adult presence that isn’t their teacher or parent/carer, and allow children to enjoy reading in a positive way, sharing thoughts and ideas."

Peter, a volunteer and Schoolreaders Ambassador, reflected on his experience: "Like many volunteers, I have many heart-warming stories. There’s the boy who struggled for over a year, and then one day started understanding sentences and asking questions about the book. Or the girl who not only reads the stories but gives each character a unique voice. I always leave school with a spring in my step!"

Join us now as a volunteer and make a lasting impact on a child’s life story. Volunteers will be matched with a primary school in their local community. No formal qualifications are required, just a good level of English. All volunteers will undergo a mandatory enhanced DBS check and safeguarding training. While we welcome volunteers from all regions, we are particularly eager to hear from those in South Shields, Sunderland, and Newcastle. Visit www.schoolreaders.org for more details.