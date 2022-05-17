The pre-schoolers from Nurserytime in Beach Road, South Shields, decided to reach out to others as part of Mental Health Week, which takes place each May.
Helen Coulson, manager at Nurserytime South Shields, said: “The children of Nurserytime have been busy this week creating and designing some special stones and postcards to leave in South Marine Park.
"With the theme of ‘loneliness’ prominent within this year’s Mental Health Week, we left messages of kindness around South Marine Park for members of our community to find, reminding them that they are never alone.”
She added: "Whilst out, the children engaged in ring games with their peers, held hands and picked flowers for their friends and practitioners – working on their kindness.
"We then asked if anyone found one of the special rocks/postcards to drop the nursery a message and let us know.”