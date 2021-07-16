'Pingdemic': Thousands of people in South Tyneside asked to isolate as NHS covid app notification levels rocket by 40,000% since May
Thousands of people in South Tyneside have been asked to self-isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app, as notifications rocket while the borough experiences the highest case rate in the country.
The most recent figures show there were 3,205 people in South Tyneside ‘pinged’ by the NHS Covid-19 app in the seven days to July 7.
That is up by 67.5% from the previous week, when 1,914 people received notifications in the borough.
The number has rocketed since the first week in May, when there just eight notifications issued in South Tyneside – a 39,962% increase.
A number of businesses in South Tyneside have been forced to close in recent weeks due to the high level of staff asked to isolate, including the Arbeia and Tinker Smiths bars.
The situation has been branded a ‘pingdemic’, and nationally, employers have warned of a looming staffing crisis, which could compound pressure on the NHS, with some staff already having been asked to put holidays on hold due to the rising number of patients, including in South Tyneside and Sunderland hospitals.
However, Downing Street has insisted the NHS coronavirus app is working as it was “designed”, and rejected mounting calls to act to prevent a surge in workers and medics being forced into self-isolation over coronavirus contacts.
No 10 declined to shorten the month-long delay between when most restrictions end on so-called ‘Freedom Day” on Monday and the quarantine rules being eased for the double-jabbed.
Fully vaccinated individuals will be exempt from having to quarantine over close contacts, but the change will not be introduced until August 16.
Ministers are examining whether to make the NHS app less sensitive, with 530,126 alerts having been sent in England and Wales during the first week of July.
But Downing Street appeared to dampen hopes that any changes could be made to reduce the number of pings in the coming days.
“We keep things under review but the app is doing what it is designed to do,” a No 10 spokesman said.
Asked if the August 16 relaxation of rules could be brought forward, the spokesman said: “It is as the Health Secretary set out in the House last week.”
But he did not deny that staff in some sectors could be offered an exemptions after the British Meat Processors Association said ministers had vowed to step in if staff shortages continued in the industry.
The spokesman also sought to alleviate concerns that people were being asked to self-isolate because they have been pinged through the walls of their house, but could not rule it out.
“We’re confident that that is not contributing to large numbers of individuals being asked to self-isolate,” he said.
“The app uses low-energy Bluetooth and its signal strength is significantly reduced through things like brick walls, so therefore it is highly unlikely that through brick walls would lead to an alert.”
England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty has warned the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks.
The Royal College of Anaesthetists and the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine issued a joint call to exempt all double-jabbed NHS staff from isolation over close contacts.