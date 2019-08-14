Daughter takes on Ben Nevis challenge to help mum with rare medical condition
A woman from Boldon is ready to move mountains to help her mother live with a rare medical condition.
Laura Bolam – along with her three brothers and sister have set themselves and friends the challenge of climbing Britain’s highest mountain – Ben Nevis – to raise cash for their mother who has been confined to a wheelchair.
Agnes McElhinney, 64, who lives in Glasgow, suffered a rare spinal stroke almost a year ago which left her severely disabled and been told that – despite battling to regain some movement she’ll never walk again.
Her family and friends have held a number of fundraising events to help meet the cost of adaptations to her home and have already raised £8,500 – more than half way to their target of £15,000.
Agnes is ready to leave hospital but is unable to do so until the building work is completed.
Laura said: “Our family in Glasgow and friends in the North East of England have teamed up to do the challenge.
“Every step that we take will bring our target closer and we are very grateful to everyone who has helped.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Laura added: “Strokes can hit anyone at any time and the devastation they cause is immense.
“My mum just wants to come home but is unable to do so until the work has been done.
“Climbing Ben Nevis will be tough but having to live with the aftermath of a stroke is tougher.”
The walk will take place kater this month.
Anyone wishing to help can go to www.gofundme.com/f/ben-nevis-climb-for-agnes