FEELING GREAT: Looking smart will help you to feel smart and also act smart

think of a new pair of trainers right now, or a new t-shirt as something to encourage you.

In summer, it’s easy to stumble across a new love of being active, whether walking, cycling or jogging, on your own or with friends. But chances are, when the dark nights draw in, it’s a lot easier to take one look out of the window at that same route you were taking only weeks ago – and skip it.

But good habits start right here, right now! And don’t change anything. The exercise routine shouldn’t change, it doesn’t need to be from now until this time next year.

The where you do it, (the sea front or park), doesn’t need to change and even the why you do it (to feel great and keep healthy), shouldn’t. No, the only thing that needs to change is the how you do it, and what you wear.

It’s just a simple case of investing in the right clothes and equipment. When it comes to the UK weather, I’m a big believer that the only difference between a good day and bad day is the clothing you’re wearing.

So here’s a big tip: to keep active and exercising all year round, when you’re finding it easy and enjoyable being active in the middle of a warm summer and you’re feeling great because of the amount of exercise-induced chemicals that you’ve got rushing round your body, then is the time to start thinking about what you’re going to need to invest in to keep doing it in the winter - because you’ll be highly motivated to do so.

Here’s a little known fact: there’s lots of research that suggests that treating yourself to the right clothing or equipment will make exercising more pleasant and you more likely to sustain it, even in winter. It’s advice we regularly give out to people visiting my Physio Rooms.

You should wear clothes that are loose and comfortable. But if you are running or biking, avoid wide-leg or loose pants that could get tangled up in the pedals or your feet. For activities such as yoga or Pilates, stretchy, fitted fabrics that wick away sweat are a good choice.

If you’re serious about your health and you do want to keep active, consider investing just a little bit of time and money on the right clothing to make exercising much more enjoyable.