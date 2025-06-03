License to grill: How to grill safely this BBQ season

Protect your eyes this BBQ season as eye experts warn of common grilling dangers

If you’re thinking about firing up the grill this summer, Optical Express is urging BBQ lovers to keep their eyes safe.

Smoke, heat, and sharp tools make BBQs more hazardous to your eye health than many people realise. Whether it’s stray sparks, rising fumes or sudden flare ups, outdoor grilling can pose real risks to your vision.

Common BBQ related eye injuries include smoke irritation, which can leave eyes red, dry or watery. Exposure to high heat or sudden flare ups can also cause minor surface burns.

Tips to protect yourself this BBQ season

With sharp skewers or pointed tools in constant use, there’s also the risk of physical injuries, particularly when cooking in close, busy spaces.

These injuries might seem less serious, but they can lead to infections, corneal damage, or in rare cases, permanent vision problems if not treated quickly.

If you experience pain, redness or blurred vision after a BBQ, don’t ignore it. Quick treatment can prevent long-term problems.

To help you stay safe this BBQ summer, Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director, has provided helpful tips:

Stand back from the grill

Avoid leaning directly over the flames, especially when lighting the BBQ or flipping food. A sudden burst of heat or flare-up can easily reach your eyes before you react.

Use long-handed tools

Tongs, forks and spatulas with longer handles help you stay further away from the heat and reduce the risk of oil or juice splashing toward your face.

Wear sunglasses or safety glasses

Wraparound sunglasses can act as a basic barrier against smoke and sparks. If you’re grilling for a long time or using charcoal, consider switching to safety glasses for better coverage.

Keep hands clean

Avoid touching or rubbing your eyes while cooking, especially after handling raw meat, marinades or spicy ingredients. Wash your hands thoroughly before you wipe or adjust your glasses.

Be ready for smoke and splashes

Keep a clean towel nearby to gently blot irritated eyes. If anything hot or acidic comes into contact with your eyes, rinse it immediately with cool, clean bottled water or sterile saline solution.

Stephen said: “Most people wouldn’t think of BBQs as a risk to their eyesight, but our clinics do see injuries linked to outdoor cooking every year.

“Hot grease, flying ash or even a sudden gust of smoke can cause anything from mild irritation to more serious damage. That’s why we’re encouraging people to enjoy BBQ season, but do it safely.”

Optical Express is calling on anyone choosing to BBQ across the UK to enjoy the summer season while putting their eye health first.

To learn more about protecting your vision or to book an eye test, visit the website.