New app and self-service system will change the way we use leisure centres in South Tyneside
A new digital system aims to give leisure centre members more control over their fitness regime in South Tyneside.
A digital management system at the borough’s six leisure centres aims to providing more flexibility and make it easier for users to book and check-in to their swim, gym and fitness sessions.
The new mobile app aims to provide an easier and faster way for people to book, pay for and keep track of their classes and activities and also help leisure keep up-to-date with the latest news;
The new system will also see self-serve kiosks – enabling people to collect sauna wristbands and check-in and book activities without the need to queue – at leisure centre receptions
Non-members and people who don’t have smart phones or access to the internet will still be able to book sessions over the phone and pay and check-in at leisure centre receptions.
Cllr Joan Atkinson, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “We want to give our leisure users more control of their fitness regimes.
“With hundreds of fitness classes, swim and gym sessions available across our leisure portfolio, this new approach streamlines the bookings and payments system, making it easier for people to access leisure services.”
The new Legend software follows the introduction of the online booking system in December 2020 and will also enable the council to get a better insight into its customer base through improved tracking and reporting systems.
For more details, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/leisure