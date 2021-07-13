South Shields GP appears on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast Show calling for young people to get Covid jabs
A South Shields medic has gone on national radio urging young South Tynesiders to come forward and get their Covid jabs - as the borough case rate is now the highest in England.
Dr Colin Bradshaw, a GP at Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields has called on young people to take action during an interview with presenter Nicky Campbell on the popular 5 Live Breakfast show.
"Our vaccine programme is doing a fantastic job but there is much more to do, if we want to keep everyone as safe as possible,” he said.
"More than 80% of people in South Tyneside have had at least one jab – but we haven't reached enough 18-29s yet.
"Young people with Covid don't end up in intensive care as much as older people, but we know that around 10% are likely to get long Covid – and that's a nasty, nasty disease.
"Believe me, you really don't want that – so get yourself vaccinated, protect yourself and protect the people you care about."
South Tyneside saw 1,359 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days leading up to Thursday, July 8 - during the previous week the rate was 691.
The latest figures show that 81% of people in the borough have had a first dose, while 64% are now double-jabbed.
Eight North East areas now find themselves in the top 10 worst-affected parts of England, as case numbers of the ultra-infectious Delta variant continue to soar.
As Boris Johnson’s ‘Freedom Day’ nears, it has been confirmed South Tyneside has the highest weekly case rise since January of any local authority area in England.
Among the 18-29-year-old cohort, 55% of borough residents have had their first dose.
As many young people as possible have to get vaccinated – and everyone needs to continue being cautious about Covid, Dr Bradshaw also said.
He added: "We need to keep a clear message for everyone: keep wearing your mask, keep on social distancing, think about other steps you can take to keep us all safe.
"Staff in pubs, restaurants and venues can make a big difference by sharing a clear message that it's important to get the jab if you're coming into our premises.
"Places like schools, shops and pubs can keep us all safer, just by increasing ventilation in their buildings.
"It's never been easier to get the vaccine and protect yourself. Every day this week there's a chance to drop in and get your vaccine with no appointment.
"Full details are available at www.southtynesideccg.nhs.uk or just call 119."