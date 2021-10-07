South Shields Town Hall to light up in support of Baby Loss Awareness Week

The awareness campaign – from October 9 to 15 – is an opportunity for those touched by pregnancy and baby loss to come together and share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.

Cllr Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Council' s lead member for independence and wellbeing, said: “We are pleased that our beautiful town hall, along with many other landmarks around the country, will be lighting up in recognition of this cause.”

“We hope this gesture will bring some comfort to all those who have tragically been affected by the loss of a baby.”

The council says it recognises that the loss of a baby is a devastating experience and offers its own employees support through a compassionate leave policy giving paid leave to those who experience this tragic loss.

A Baby and Infant Remembrance Service- held in conjunction with South Tyneside District Hospital – also takes place in the crematorium chapel on the second Saturday in November every year.

Hymns, prayers and readings are all part of the service. All families and friends of parents who have experienced a baby's death are welcome to attend.

This year during Baby Loss Awareness Week is aiming to start a conversation about wellbeing and how anyone affected by pregnancy and baby loss can find ways to look after themselves and others.