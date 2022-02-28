South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust appoints new chairwoman

Allison Robinson will take up her new role as chair of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust on Friday, April 1. She will take over the current chair John Anderson, who is retiring after 14 years of service.

Allison started with the NHS began ten years ago when she was appointed as a non-executive director of the former South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust. Since South Tyneside and Sunderland merged in 2019 Allison has been the trust’s vice chair.

In her role as chair of the board, Allison aims to focus on making sure staff, patients and local people in South Tyneside and Sunderland have a strong voice in the development of services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New chair, Allison Robinson appointed at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Allison will work alongside fellow board members and the trust’s executive leadership team on its road to recovery from the pandemic.

She will also work closely at a regional level with the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System, to help improve the health of people living in the region.

Allison said: “I want to thank staff for all they have done, particularly during the most recent challenging time and through the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am confident we can together make sure we emerge and recover even stronger for the future.

“I have been particularly proud of the fantastic services in our community, as well as in our hospitals, and I’ve seen first-hand the outstanding work of our staff.

“I believe passionately in the ethos of the NHS and look forward to continuing to move forward to offer the best possible care for people across South Tyneside and Sunderland.”

Chief executive Ken Bremner said: “I am delighted to continue working with Allison in her new role as chair and as we build on the strong foundations we’ve put in place since becoming South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.”

Ken praised the work of John, and of non-executive director David Barnes, who is also stepping down.

He added: “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you on behalf of the board, our council of governors and everyone at the trust to John and David for the roles they have played in making our organisation what it is today.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.