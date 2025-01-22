South Tyneside’s NHS Trust launches a series of mental health support websites

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Tyneside’s NHS Trust has given its mental health support websites a new look.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust has given its websites that support people who are struggling with their mental health a new look.

The NHS Trust has set up an online hub at: https://www.stsftmentalhealth.nhs.uk, which will act as a one-stop page for patients living in the borough, Sunderland or Gateshead.

The websites will be available 24/7 and offer a starting point for anyone who feels like they need help through treatment or a group and set out what services are available in each of those areas.

In South Tyneside, these services cover:

Adult Talking Therapies

Lifecycle Services

Mental Health Support Service

Healthy Minds Team

Children and Young People’s Mental Health Service

As well as outlining services, there are also video clips that can offer advice on how to handle conditions, as well as dealing with sex abuse, domestic violence or self-harm.

David Newell, is a Directorate Manager for the Trust who oversees all the mental health services across South Tyneside, Sunderland and Gateshead as part of his role.

He said: “Lots of work has been going on behind the scenes to bring together all this information to help people in their time of need.

“Now these sites are there for people to visit around the clock, at a time when they’re ready to take that step and find the help they may need.

“They’re also really useful if you’re worried about a friend or relative, so you can help them make that move to get support.

“Anyone who supports someone aged 18 or under can find out how our teams can work alongside a child or young person if they’re struggling with their emotions or behaviour.

“The pages also signpost people to lots of information, so people can look at the detail at their own pace.

“Crucially, these sites are a front door for our services, but we have teams of experts on hand ready to help when people are referred for our support or make that call to make a change.”