Suicide support group launched by mum who lost son begins work to help those in need in South Tyneside
A South Tyneside mum who launched a suicide support group in memory of her son has seen work to help others begin.
Nicola Robertson has vowed to help others struggling with mental health problems with the launch of her support group after losing her son Tyler to suicide.
The 22-year-old took his own life in July 2020 while working away in his job as an electrician.
The family have been left devastated by his death and have struggled to come to terms with Tyler’s passing.
Most Popular
Parents Nicola and Lee of Luke’s Lane, Hebburn, have spoke out since Tyler’s death and feel there is not enough support in South Tyneside for those struggling with mental health issues.
A new support group ‘Suicide Affects Family/Friends Everywhere’ (SAFFE) has now officially been set up by Nicola which allows people to talk about their mental heath with others in a safe environment.
Nicola said: “The group went really well considering the nature of it. We had quite a few turn up even people from Newcastle and Durham and everyone seemed to get something out of it.”
The support group takes place the first Monday of each month at St Oswald’s Church Hall, Hebburn. The session runs from 6.30pm until 8.30pm
A fundraising event was held on Sunday, 11 September at Jordan’s Bar Hebburn, following family friend Colin Mclean’s participation in the Great North Run raising £575 for the support group. A further £300 was raised for group at Jordan’s Bar.
The money raised will help the support group pay for the room, advertising, facilities and group activities.
Tyler’s family will also be hosting a birthday part and fundraiser for SAFFE on Friday, November 25, to mark what would have been Tyler’s 25th birthday.
Nicola added: “The last two years I have been unable to bring myself to do anything for his birthday just shut myself away from people.
"I’m looking for raffle prizes and donations no matter how big or small towards the fundraiser."
Chris Keville who runs Op Jigsaw for mental health has offered to pay and set up a website for the support group.
For more information about the group or to speak to Nicola about raffle prizes and donations for Tyler’s birthday fundraiser contact 07365144581 or email [email protected]