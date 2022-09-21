Suicide support group launched by mum who lost son begins work to help those in need in South Tyneside

Nicola Robertson has vowed to help others struggling with mental health problems with the launch of her support group after losing her son Tyler to suicide.

The 22-year-old took his own life in July 2020 while working away in his job as an electrician.

The family have been left devastated by his death and have struggled to come to terms with Tyler’s passing.

Tyler Robertson

A new support group ‘Suicide Affects Family/Friends Everywhere’ (SAFFE) has now officially been set up by Nicola which allows people to talk about their mental heath with others in a safe environment.

Nicola said: “The group went really well considering the nature of it. We had quite a few turn up even people from Newcastle and Durham and everyone seemed to get something out of it.”

Supporters taking part in a walk to raise funds for the new group.

The support group takes place the first Monday of each month at St Oswald’s Church Hall, Hebburn. The session runs from 6.30pm until 8.30pm

A fundraising event was held on Sunday, 11 September at Jordan’s Bar Hebburn, following family friend Colin Mclean’s participation in the Great North Run raising £575 for the support group. A further £300 was raised for group at Jordan’s Bar.

The money raised will help the support group pay for the room, advertising, facilities and group activities.

Tyler’s family will also be hosting a birthday part and fundraiser for SAFFE on Friday, November 25, to mark what would have been Tyler’s 25th birthday.

Nicola added: “The last two years I have been unable to bring myself to do anything for his birthday just shut myself away from people.

"I’m looking for raffle prizes and donations no matter how big or small towards the fundraiser."

Chris Keville who runs Op Jigsaw for mental health has offered to pay and set up a website for the support group.