The UK is enjoying a sunny start to spring this April.

Temperatures are high at the moment, but that’s expected to change this weekend.

Dehydration is a real risk during sunny weather - this is how much water you should be drinking to stay hydrated.

Spring has gotten off to sunny start, with many enjoying high temperatures across the UK this Friday (April 11), before the dull and dreary weather returns just in time for the school Easter holidays.

Highs of 21C or 22C are predicted today, with Northern Ireland and Scotland recording their highest temperatures of the year on Tuesday (April 8).

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said: “The UK will have a sunny start to April this week. Temperatures will slowly build, with highs of 21-22°C possible by Thursday and Friday. Other than a small chance of some light rain grazing the far southwest of England it will be a dry week too.”

This is the exact amount of water you should drink each day. | Pexels, Pixabay

Whilst many of us will be enjoying the warm weather while it lasts, it’s important to remember to drink enough water to avoid dehydration. Here’s everything you need to know about how much water you should be drinking during the sunny spell.

What causes dehydration in hot weather?

When it’s warm outside our bodies are designed to regulate our temperature by sweating. This cools us down and helps our body maintain a regular temperature, however, the more we sweat due to the warm weather, the more we need to drink fluid to replace what has been lost.

To make sure we stay hydrated on a warm day, we should drink more water than we normally do and familiarise ourselves with the signs and symptoms of dehydration which can be dangerous.

The NHS explain symptoms of dehydration in children and adults can include:

feeling thirsty

dark yellow, strong-smelling pee

peeing less often than usual

feeling dizzy or lightheaded

feeling tired

a dry mouth, lips and tongue

sunken eyes

In a baby symptoms of dehydration may include:

a sunken soft spot (fontanelle) on top of their head

sunken eyes

few or no tears when they cry

not having many wet nappies

being drowsy or irritable

Who is at risk of dehydration?

It’s vital that you drink enough water to stay hydrated during spells of sunshine and warm weather. Dehydration can impact anyone but babies, children and older adults are most at risk.

How much water should you drink a day?

You should aim to drink six to eight cups or glasses of fluid a day, this can include water, low-fat milk, tea, coffee, and sugar-free drinks.

The NHS advises that you may need to drink more fluids if you’re in a hot environment and that drinking water is the best way to replace lost fluid and prevent dehydration.

You can find out more about how to stay safe during warm weather at NHS.UK.