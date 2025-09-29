Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, reveals how patients in South Tyneside really feel their GP reception teams are performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in South Tyneside where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Marsden Road Health Centre - South Shields There were 355 survey forms sent out to patients at Marsden Road Health Centre in South Shields, and the response rate was 26%. 64% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 27% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Colliery Court Medical Group - Boldon Colliery There were 325 survey forms sent out to patients at Colliery Court Medical Group in Boldon Colliery, and the response rate was 35%. 63% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 34% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Albert Road Surgery - Jarrow There were 368 survey forms sent out to patients at Albert Road Surgery in Jarrow, and the response rate was 30%. 62% of patients said the reception team was ‘very helpful’, while 29% said they found the team ‘fairly helpful’. | Google Maps Photo Sales