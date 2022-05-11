Exhibition to take launch on South Tyneside's shipbuilding history

Pushing the Boat Out: Shipbuilding and Ship Repair in South Tyneside exhibition will tell the proud story of shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries in South Tyneside.

What is the exhibition about?

The new exhibition will tell the proud story of shipbuilding, ship repair and associated industries in South Tyneside, from early wooden vessels through to the heyday of mighty ships of iron and steel.

The Rivet Cooker' by Robert Olley

Visitors can learn about detailed ship models, including loans from the National Maritime Museum, which will be on show alongside shipyard workers’ tools of the trade and many nostalgic photos.

There will be artworks by Peter Burns, who worked as a shipyard plater, which will be paired with a brand new series by the legendary South Shields artist Robert Olley, inspired by shipyard trades, on show for the very first time.

This shipbuilding exhibition will also share the personal stories of people who were involved in shipbuilding and ship repair, following on from a major oral history project to capture memories of the yards and docks of South Tyneside.

When will it take place?

Saturday 28 May - Saturday 12 November.

Where?

South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, Ocean Road.

Additional information