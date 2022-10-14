The Boldon Ladies club celebrated a joyous occasion to mark the milestone as they gathered at The Broadwalk in the Little Haven Hotel in South Shields for afternoon tea.

The group was officially established on October, 17 1962 which initially started out with seven members. Margaret Young, 86 was one of the founding members of the group and is the only surviving founder member who is still part of the group.

For the last 60 years members from Boldon Ladies club have been gathering to make a real difference in their community. Over the years they have raised money for good causes including the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Alzheimer’s Society.

Members also raised money to provide the first machine for the GP surgery in Boldon Colliery.

At this moment in time the ladies club has 12 members, but over the years it has had up to 50 members. The ladies meet each Thursday evening at The Shack in Boldon Colliery from 7pm until 8.30pm.

The ladies were unable to meet throughout the pandemic due to restrictions and are thrilled they’ve had the opportunity to mark the anniversary and memories of the club together as a group.

Margaret Young, who is the last surviving founding member of the club said: “The 60th anniversary of the Ladies Club is a fantastic achievement for all members past and present, they are proud to be part of the history of Boldon Colliery”.

