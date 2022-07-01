A photo and lots of kind words from Queen Elizabeth were delivered to the Hebburn Manor care home in Victoria Road East, Hebburn.

It said thank you for the kindness that the people at Hebburn Manor had previously shown to Her Majesty and it arrived just days after the residents of the home sent Her Majesty a special present to mark 70 years of her reign.

They had made a selection of cards themselves and each contained a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on her Platinum Jubilee.

Residents of Hebburn Manor have received a thank you letter from The Queen.

Margaret Hallway is the activities co-ordinator at the home and said: "The residents were absolutely overjoyed and thrilled to bits. They could not believe they received a letter. They were very grateful.”

The care home is enthusiastic about nostalgia.

It holds regular sessions where pensioners reminisce on days gone by, as well as their own links to the Queen. Some have previously had letters of their own from the Queen.

Joy for the Hebburn Manor residents as they hold their letter from the Queen.

"Some of them are the same age as Her Majesty,” said Margaret.

The home also held its own Platinum Jubilee celebrations and now it has its own connection to the Jubilee.

Her Majesty’s letter said: “I send you my grateful thanks for your kind message on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of my Accession to the Throne.”

A close-up on one of the original hand-made messages.

It comes after a packed programme of events in South Tyneside to mark the jubilee year, which began at the start of 2022.

Tree planting as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy has been going on across South Tyneside, and scores of street parties, picnics and festivals, have been taking place, mainly over the bank holiday weekend at the start of June.

Official events in the borough included the lighting of beacons, a flotilla on the Tyne, and a town crier reading special proclamations in South Shields, Jarrow and Whitburn.

Public buildings, including South Shields town hall, remain decked out in red, white and blue in honour of the Queen.

The residents with the cards they made.

Another hefty dose of patriotism is due on Sunday, July 3, when Proms in the Park comes to Bents Park in South Shields from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Music lovers are encouraged to bring deckchairs, picnics and their Union flags to wave while listening or joining in the singalong.