We are talking about the Latino Club – and we would love to hear your memories of the South Tyneside venue.

The South Shields favourite, which was built in the 1960s, welcomed a host of big names.

Perhaps you were there when the likes of Tom Jones, Georgie Fame and Alan Price, The Tremeloes and Frankie Howerd made an appearance. We would love you to tell us more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reminders of the Latino.

Here are three photos to give you a taster of those days and we thank Julia Northam for providing them.

The selection of images comes to us courtesy of Fietscher Fotos of South Shields. Fietscher Fotos was the name of Freddie Mudditt’s photography studio and Julia is Freddie’s daughter.

It was Freddie whose work also gave us an insight into the Ingham Infirmary.

Frankie Howerd visiting the club to put a handprint into a cement block. Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos).

Daughter Julia also runs the ‘Fietscher Fotos of South Shields & surrounding areas’ Facebook page. It is dedicated to her father’s passion for photography.

Now we want your memories of the Latino club which was another topic of Freddie’s wonderful work. We hope to bring you more of that soon.

These photos show the Les Bailey Dancing Girls on the roof of The Latino for it's opening in 1966.

The Les Bailey Dancing Girls on the roof of The Latino for it's opening in April 1966. Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos).

Take a look at comedian Frankie Howard on a visit to the club to put a hand print into a cement block, again from 1966.

Our final photo shows the club nearing its completion 56 years ago.

Were you a regular at the club and which celebrities did you get to see there? Or perhaps there was another South Tyneside club which was your favourite for a night out.

Why not tell us all about it, and describe what made it so special. You can do just that by emailing [email protected]

The club nearing completion in 1966. Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos).

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.