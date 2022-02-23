Memories of Club Latino in South Shields, which brought the likes of Tom Jones, The Tremeloes and Frankie Howerd to town
What a venue it was and it hosted some of the biggest names in British entertainment back in it heyday.
We are talking about the Latino Club – and we would love to hear your memories of the South Tyneside venue.
The South Shields favourite, which was built in the 1960s, welcomed a host of big names.
Perhaps you were there when the likes of Tom Jones, Georgie Fame and Alan Price, The Tremeloes and Frankie Howerd made an appearance. We would love you to tell us more.
Here are three photos to give you a taster of those days and we thank Julia Northam for providing them.
The selection of images comes to us courtesy of Fietscher Fotos of South Shields. Fietscher Fotos was the name of Freddie Mudditt’s photography studio and Julia is Freddie’s daughter.
Freddie took wonderful images throughout South Tyneside ranging from royal visits to the day Muhammad Ali came to the area.
It was Freddie whose work also gave us an insight into the Ingham Infirmary.
Ingham Infirmary was pulled down in 1991 to make way for housing but we are sure these views will bring back many memories.
Daughter Julia also runs the ‘Fietscher Fotos of South Shields & surrounding areas’ Facebook page. It is dedicated to her father’s passion for photography.
Now we want your memories of the Latino club which was another topic of Freddie’s wonderful work. We hope to bring you more of that soon.
These photos show the Les Bailey Dancing Girls on the roof of The Latino for it's opening in 1966.
Take a look at comedian Frankie Howard on a visit to the club to put a hand print into a cement block, again from 1966.
Our final photo shows the club nearing its completion 56 years ago.
Were you a regular at the club and which celebrities did you get to see there? Or perhaps there was another South Tyneside club which was your favourite for a night out.
Why not tell us all about it, and describe what made it so special. You can do just that by emailing [email protected]