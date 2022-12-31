Remembering South Shields' music scene in 1968: When Billy Fury topped the bill at The Latino and the Cross Bar Club was a hit rockers
Let’s rock back to the year when Elvis and Little Richard held sway in South Shields.
It was 1968 and one club in particular was winning the hearts of South Tyneside’s young adults 55 years ago.
The Cross Bar Club at Westoe Baptist Church Youth Club, in South Shields, pulled in rockers who would listen to the sounds of Bill Haley, Buddy Holly, Presley and more.
Music was their passion and they would play their favourite records for hours. Were you a member?
If you wanted more music, Shields was the place to be.
Billy Fury in town
Billy Fury was topping the bill at The Latino in 1968. Who remembers Jealousy and Halfway to Paradise?
Also on the bill that year was pop star Millie Small who had a hit with My Boy Lollipop.
Elsewhere in town, the Grumbleweeds were performing at La Strada and if you wanted even more of a music hit, you could get yourself to Saville’s music shop.
If you wanted classic entertainment, you could watch the Killing Of Sister George at the ABC. It was so popular, it was retained for a second week.
The Golden Slipper
After the pictures, you could head to the Golden Slipper Club at Hedworth Hall. It was a particularly poignant venue in 1968 because it was there that the South Shields pop group the Shady Kases called it a day that year.
The Kases had played alongside the Alan Price Set, the Moody Blues and Cliff Bennett and the Rebel Rousers. Who remembers them?
Or maybe shopping was more your style.
There were deals on at Chris B Watson’s clothes shop where you could get a brand new suit in the Bonus Bargain event – and it would only set you back £15.
Or you could get a crew neck pullover for 30 shillings. The shop had branches in the Market Place, Fowler Street and Arndale House in Grange Road.
To replenish your energy levels, there were deals aplenty at Biddick Hall fruit shop in Dickens Avenue where you could get Spanish oranges for two shillings or fish fingers for 1 and 6.
You were spoilt for choice for shopping, live entertainment and big screen movies in Shields and we want your memories of it all.
