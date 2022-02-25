'Fabulous' and 'best nightclub around' - your memories of the Latino club in South Shields

You saw celebrities such as Tom Jones, Tony Hancock, Frankie Howerd and The Tremeloes.

And lots of you shared your recollections on the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

Memories of the Latino.

Here are some of them starting with Sandra Connolly who said: “Saw some top stars there, fabulous night club in it’s day.”

Thanks also to Kerry Steele who remembers the venue from its days as Oz and said: “Best nightclub around back then.”

Kathy Hartley loved the place when it was the Latino and said: “Wow that takes me back. Went there all the time in the 60s. Met some great artists and had a fab time. They were night clubs then.”

Thanks to Kathy and also to Lynn Mckenna who was one of many to remember it when it was called the Tavern.

Frankie Howerd visiting the club to put a handprint into a cement block. Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos).

So did Paul Young, John Ashburner and Margaret Anderson who said: “Loved the Tavern.”

Andrea Ward reckoned the place was a ‘great night out in 80's’ when it was called Buddies.

Keith Ford remembered trips to the Latino with his wife in the late sixties.

Our thanks go to everyone who liked the social media post including Nicole Jade Ambler, Gill Baker, Ronnie Duke, Anne Shepherd, Maureen Bond, Kathryn Nye, Grace Elizabeth Birtwistle, Kathleen McConvill and Jeffrey Aitken.

The Les Bailey Dancing Girls on the roof of The Latino for it's opening in April 1966. Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos).

Thanks also to Julia Northam for providing such great images of the Latino for the original story. We have added more from the Gazette archives to hopefully prompt even more memories.

The original selection of images came to us courtesy of Fietscher Fotos of South Shields. Fietscher Fotos was the name of Freddie Mudditt’s photography studio and Julia is Freddie’s daughter.

Freddie took wonderful images throughout South Tyneside ranging from royal visits to the day Muhammad Ali came to the area.

The club nearing completion in 1966. Photo: Freddie Muddit (Fietscher Fotos).

Masked heavyweight wrestler, Dr No met Scotland's Rob Roy, at the Club Latino in 1966.