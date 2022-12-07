Find your inner racer at the Butlin's race track

In addition to what’s on offer, guests will enjoy twinkling Christmas trees, magical displays and glittering walkways.

There are brilliant live daytime shows in the Skyline Pavilion with a variety of festive performances throughout the day including the Skyline Gang Christmas show.

There’s also the opportunity to get pictures with the most popular Redcoat in the world, Father Christmas and day visitors can also meet the leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime and snap a photo with him. This live character encounter is the only one of its kind in the UK.

Enjoy Butlin's fairground rides

All day visitors have free flow access to Splash Waterworld. The amazing family pool features brilliant rides including slides, rafts and flumes. A Butlin’s day pass includes unlimited fairground rides where guests can enjoy a variety of rides, from the carousel and dodgems to waltzer and trampolines.

For tots, the Little Stars Fairground offers everything from mini planes to teacups. There’s also soft play and outdoor playgrounds to enjoy, all included in the price of the day visit.

All day visits must be prebooked at www.butlins.com/day-visits website.

BOGNOR REGIS

Make a splash in the Butlin's Hero pool

Festive day visits from £10 a child

Butlin’s offers festive day visits throughout December from £17 an adult and £10 a child. Price includes live shows on the Skyline Stage, free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com/day-visits website.

MINEHEAD

Festive day visits from £9 a child

Butlin’s offers festive day visits throughout December from £13 an adult and £9 a child. Price includes live shows on the Skyline Stage, free flow access to the pool and unlimited fairground rides. To find out more or to book go to butlins.com/day-visits website.

SKEGNESS

Festive day visits from £19 a child

