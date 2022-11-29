Run Eat Sleep’s annual festive fun

Run Eat Sleep’s annual 5km festive fun run in aid of Key to Life Foodbank is taking place on Sunday, December 11 on South Shields seafront from 9am – with participants encouraged to take part in Christmas-themed fancy dress.

The run is being organised by Luke Adams, founder of Run Eat Sleep – South Shields and there is a marked 1km route for children and families.

Those wishing to take part are being asked to bring along either a food or toiletry item on the day as their ‘entry fee’ which will be donated to Key to Life, which provides housing advice, support and accommodation to young people at risk of homelessness or hardship in South Tyneside.

Mr Adams said: “Our annual Christmas Fun Run is a great community event that everyone can get involved with.”

Jo Benham Brown, business development and communities manager at Key said: “We’re so grateful to Luke and his running group who fundraise every year on Key to Life’s behalf.”

Most urgently needed items at the foodbank include cereal, long-life milk, tinned custard/rice pudding, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat and fish, tinned soup, pasta and curry sauces, toothpaste, toilet rolls, baby items, washing powder and cleaning products.

Foodbank donations should be dropped off to the Run Eat Sleep team on the morning of the run.

Alternatively, runners can also make a cash donation on the day or donate directly to the charity online at keycommunity.org.uk/christmasappeal/

