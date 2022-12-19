Along with the Tyne and Wear Metro and North East bus companies, South Tyneside Council have released information on which services will be closed over the Christmas and New Year period. This is set to include children centres, town halls and libraries across the region.

When will South Shields and Jarrow town halls close over Christmas and the New Year?

Both town halls at South Shields and Jarrow will be closing operations at 12:30pm on Friday, December 23, for the festive break with the South Shields site reopening at 10am on Tuesday, January 3, and Jarrow reopening on Wednesday, January 4.

A full list of closed South Tyneside Council buildings over Christmas and the New Year has been released.

When is South Tyneside Council’s Customer Contact Centre open over Christmas and the New Year?

The Council-run contact centre will close later than town hall sites on Friday, December 23. Calls can be made until 6:30pm on the day before Christmas Eve with regular hours resuming from Wednesday, December 28, until Friday, December 30. Further days off will run from New Year’s Eve until lines reopen on Tuesday, January 3. The Council have offered an emergency contact number which is available to call 24 hours a day. This number is 0191 455 6111.

When are children’s centres closed across South Tyneside over Christmas?

All centres as well as the Council-run Stanley’s Day Care sites will close at 12 noon on Friday, December 23, with a number of different reopening times and dates. Hebburn Early Excellence Centre, Boldon Children's Centre and Riverside Children's Centre will open as normal on Tuesday, January 3, with Ridgeway Children's Centre reopening on Wednesday 4 January.

All other children’s centres will be open as usual on Tuesday, January 3, with Stanley Centres opening one day later.

When are South Tyneside libraries open over Christmas and the New Year?

South Shield’s main site, The Word, will be open from 10am – 2pm on Christmas Eve before closing until Tuesday, December 27. Throughout the next week it will remain open between 10am and 4pm until New Year’s Eve when it will close at 2pm. The centre will reopen again as normal on Tuesday, January 3.

Over in Hebburn, the town’s Central Library will also operate from 10am – 2pm on Christmas Eve before closing for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and Tuesday, December 27. It will be open between 9:30am and 3pm from Tuesday, December 27, to Friday, December 30, and from 10am to 2pm on New Year’s Eve. The library will reopen as normal on Tuesday, January 3, after the bank holidays for New Year.

Cleadon Park Library will be open from 9am until 1pm on Christmas Eve before closing until Wednesday, December 28. It will be open from 10am until 4pm every day until Friday, December 30, before offering opening hours of 10am until 2pm on New Year’s Eve. It will also reopen on Tuesday, January 3.