Could it be you? ONE MILLION POUND EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winning ticket bought in South Tyneside still unclaimed

The search is on for South Tyneside's mystery millionaire - but who has yet to claim their lottery prize.

A winning ticket for the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on December 21 was bought in the borough - but the lucky recipient has yet to claim their prize.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket. The winning code was VSLG 55127 and the lucky ticket-holder has until June 19 to claim their winnings.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.2

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: "We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding, so that this prize can turn someone into the newest member of the lottery millionaire club.

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.