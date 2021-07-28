A variety of activities are on offer

Organised by South Tyneside Council and its partners, and funded by the Department for Education, a raft of activities from gardening to sports and bush craft to cooking are on offer from a range of venues.

The clubs are available for children and young people between the ages of five and 16 and are free for those on benefit-related free school meals or who are currently experiencing hardship.

The council has secured almost £750,000 in Government funding to run the clubs over the summer holidays and also for four days at Christmas, it deliver its priority of supporting families.

Beverley Scanlon, Head of Learning and Early Help at the Council, said: “Given the disruption that children have had to their education over the past 18 months, we want to make sure they make the most of the summer holidays.

"Taking part in enriching activities with their peers will provide a much-needed boost for many of our children.

“We recognise that the pandemic has made life more challenging for everyone but those already disadvantaged have been the hardest hit.

"For this reason, we are running this scheme on a trust-based booking system to allow those whose children will most benefit to access them.”

Among the activities on offer are sandpits, mud kitchens and climbing zones at NECA Community Garden in South Shields, cooking classes, team-building and well-being sessions at Bilton Hall and a range of sports activities across the borough.