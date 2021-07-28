News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

.

Hard-pressed families in South Tyneside are being reminded that their children can access free summer holiday clubs where youngsters can enjoy a great range of activities and a nutritious meal.
By Ross Robertson
Published 28th Jul 2021, 14:04 BST- 2 min read
A variety of activities are on offerA variety of activities are on offer
A variety of activities are on offer

Organised by South Tyneside Council and its partners, and funded by the Department for Education, a raft of activities from gardening to sports and bush craft to cooking are on offer from a range of venues.

The clubs are available for children and young people between the ages of five and 16 and are free for those on benefit-related free school meals or who are currently experiencing hardship.

The council has secured almost £750,000 in Government funding to run the clubs over the summer holidays and also for four days at Christmas, it deliver its priority of supporting families.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beverley Scanlon, Head of Learning and Early Help at the Council, said: “Given the disruption that children have had to their education over the past 18 months, we want to make sure they make the most of the summer holidays.

Most Popular

"Taking part in enriching activities with their peers will provide a much-needed boost for many of our children.

“We recognise that the pandemic has made life more challenging for everyone but those already disadvantaged have been the hardest hit.

"For this reason, we are running this scheme on a trust-based booking system to allow those whose children will most benefit to access them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the activities on offer are sandpits, mud kitchens and climbing zones at NECA Community Garden in South Shields, cooking classes, team-building and well-being sessions at Bilton Hall and a range of sports activities across the borough.

Places must be booked in advance. To find out more about the clubs or to book a place visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/holidayclub or call 0191 4246688 or email [email protected]

Related topics:South Tyneside CouncilSouth TynesideCouncilSouth Shields