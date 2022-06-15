I’m happy to reveal Baby Lovely is a GIRL! Like any parents we would have been happy if we were expecting a boy or girl but to be expecting a girl is a wonderful feeling. I didn’t think we could be so lucky to have a child of each sex but it’s happening.

Last weekend we held a small gender reveal party to share the exciting news. We’d visited Baby I Love You based in South Shields which offers private scans and from 15 weeks they offer a gender scan for those who don’t want to wait for until their 20-week scan with the NHS to find out the sex of the baby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gender reveal

We did the same thing with Elijah and it was a great experience and the staff are really friendly and professional so naturally we wanted to do it again with this baby. We told the staff we didn’t want to know the sex of the baby at the time as we wanted to keep it a surprise.

Just like with Elijah, we opted for the cannon and heartbeat bear for our reveal. The cannon contains pink or blue confetti which you twist off and pop to reveal baby’s gender. The heartbeat bear is a lovely keepsake with the sound of baby’s heartbeat from the scan which again you can get in pink or blue.

As the day arrived it was exciting to know it would only be a matter of hours before we’d all know if Baby Lovely would be a boy or girl. Myself, Kieran and Elijah stood together as others filmed the moment the cannon popped launching pink confetti all over the floor.

Smiles beamed around the room and I cried happy tears knowing a little princess would be joining our family.

The news come as shock as we are both from families that are boy dominant and we were all hoping for a baby girl. Our wish come true and we are already so excited to meet her.