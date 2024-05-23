Youngsters and staff at Nurserytime South Shields celebrate their top listing.

A nursery in South Shields is celebrating a hat-trick of top ratings.

Nurserytime, in Beach Road, South Shields, has been recognised – for the third year running – as one of the top 20 child care centres in the North East in the the annual ‘daynurseries’ listings.

daynurseries is the UK’s largest day nursery review website and bases it’s listings on feedbank from parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nurserytime is also the only nursery in South Tyneside to make the North East top 20.

Manager Helen Coulson, said: “Everyone here is understandably thrilled to have received this accolade once again.

"The fact that this award comes following feedback by families who currently have children at the nursery, makes it even more special to us.”

She added: “We would like to congratulate our dedicated, hardworking team of professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is due to the fact that our friendly, professional teams really do go above and beyond in their roles that secured us this award.”

She added: “They masterfully utilise their knowledge, skillset, passion and drive to create a safe secure environment packed with excellent educational opportunities and personalised care.

“We would also like to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to each and every one of our families who took the time to leave such glowing feedback.”.

Nurserytime have three centres in South Tyneside.

In addition to Nurserytime South Shields, it also has a centre in Victoria Road West, in Hebburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Nurserytime acquired the Yellow Wellies nursery group and has recently completely revamped the former police station in Victoria Road, Hebburn, into a Yellow Wellies Nursery as it expands to accommodate an expected influx of youngsters from the rollout of new Government childcare plans.

The new centre is already taking in children up to the age of five.

Last year, the Government announced 30 hours of free childcare for all under-fives from the moment maternity care ends, where eligible, with the policy being introduced in stages.

Fifteen hours of free childcare a week for working parents is now available to those with two-year-olds.