It’s hard to believe that our lockdown baby born at the start of the pandemic is now old enough for full-time nursery but the day finally arrived when we packed him off for his first day.

Elijah has spent a lot of time with his dad and I over the last few years especially his first year of life which was mainly spent in lockdown so it was hard to judge what he’d be like when it came to nursery.

We’d been talking about this new chapter in his life to him so he knew what to expect and when Monday morning came he was excited for his first day.

As I waved goodbye to him and returned home I couldn’t help feel a bit emotional that my little boy was growing up and he’d be in the care of others during the week.

Having said that I knew nursery would be a great experience for him where he could learn new things, develop his skills, make new friends and most of all have fun.

Elijah’s first day nursery

Although I had to pick him up earlier than planned on his first day due to him getting upset as parents we were so proud of him for lasting four hours at nursery with strange people and in an envrionment that wasn’t familiar to him.

As the week went on he settled in better and started to make friends and chatting with the staff which made us happy.

We loved when he would come out of nursery each day telling us what he had been up to and having such a positive experience at nursery is what we wanted to hear.

It can be an anxious time for both parents and children when it comes to starting nursery as changes can be scary but not all changes are bad.

I’m looking forward to seeing him develop as he continues his nursery journey and I’m sure by the summer holidays our fridge will be full of all the pictures he’s painted.