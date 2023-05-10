News you can trust since 1849
LIFE IS LOVELY: Layla was a princess for the day at her christening

We had the best day with family and friends celebrating Layla's special day as she was christened.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 10th May 2023, 10:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:03 BST

The weekend wasn't only special for the Royal family but for us too as we celebrated the christening of our baby girl, Layla Tracey Lovely.

Our family and friends gathered together at All Saints Church on Boldon Lane for Layla's celebration and it was a joyous occasion for us all to welcome Layla into the world.

The church is special to us as it's where we christened Elijah and got married as well as other family occasions so we knew there was nowhere else we wanted the ceremony to be.

Layla's day was made that little bit more special as her christening gown was made from my wedding dress and she was complimented all day on how gorgeous she looked in her dress and how well behaved she was.

Layla on her christening dayLayla on her christening day
Layla on her christening day

With the party taking place at Harton Westoe Miners Welfare and the sun shining it meant the kids could spend all afternoon playing on the field and tiring themselves out leaving the adults to sit back and enjoy a few drinks.

There's nothing quite like a family party to bring everyone together and we had a great time celebrating with those closest to us.

Layla was in awe of all the attention she got and it's lovely to see how loved our kids are by those around us and we can't wait until the next family party.

I'd like to thank all of those who came and celebrated the special day with us and for all the gifts, money and cards we received.

Layla is going to enjoy a shopping spree with all her cash!

